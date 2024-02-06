StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
PULM stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Featured Stories
