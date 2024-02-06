Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MTEX opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
