Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTEX opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mannatech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

