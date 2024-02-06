Copa (CPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Copa to post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CPA opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 46.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 35.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 34.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

