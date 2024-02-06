BARK (BARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.04 million during the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. On average, analysts expect BARK to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.46. BARK has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BARK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $48,743.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,926,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,884.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BARK by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BARK by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BARK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BARK in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.34 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Articles

