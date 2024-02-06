CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Price Performance

CalAmp stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $109.02.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

