Truist Financial Boosts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $75.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $62.69 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

