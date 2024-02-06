StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 0.6 %

Check-Cap stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

