StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.20.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $337.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

