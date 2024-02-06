Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $170.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,885,713. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

