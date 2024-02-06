Piper Sandler Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $187.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.61 and its 200-day moving average is $184.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $143.90 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

