Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates C$1.50 Price Target for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
Montage Gold Trading Down 2.8 %
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
