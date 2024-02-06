Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.94.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
