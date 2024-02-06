Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

