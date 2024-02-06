Truist Financial Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $195.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $170.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,885,713 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

