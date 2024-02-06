Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $225.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $338.90.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Performance

Insider Activity

ALGN opened at $275.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.79. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.