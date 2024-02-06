ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
