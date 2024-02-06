Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.33. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.