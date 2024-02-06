Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Price Performance
Shares of BPTH stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.76.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
