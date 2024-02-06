Weatherford International (WFRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Weatherford International stock opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $102.64.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

