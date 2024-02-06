StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

