StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
