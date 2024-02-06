StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

