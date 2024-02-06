StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SIFCO Industries
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.