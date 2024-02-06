LQR House Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 6th (NASDAQ:LQR)

LQR House’s (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 6th. LQR House had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

LQR opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83. LQR House has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $435.00.

LQR House’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. On average, analysts predict that LQR House will post -31.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LQR House

In other LQR House news, CEO Sean Dollinger bought 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,806,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,910,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

See Also

