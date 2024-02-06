O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive to post earnings of $8.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

ORLY opened at $1,055.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $976.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $952.01. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $776.43 and a 12-month high of $1,057.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total transaction of $3,983,045.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,977. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

