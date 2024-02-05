Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $367,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 13.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 40,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.76. 119,696,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,957,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.54.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

