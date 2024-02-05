Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,522. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

