Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,783 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.05.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,935,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,711. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $288.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

