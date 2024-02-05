Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,313. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

