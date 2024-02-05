Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.6% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 97.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.8 %

CVS stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,418,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

