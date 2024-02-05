Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 70,838 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.79. 2,342,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.