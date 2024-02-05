Shore Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $11.10. 226,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

In other news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III acquired 3,500 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 78.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 683,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 580,499 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 98.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 546,605 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHBI

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.