Piper Sandler Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Piper Sandler Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $7.41 on Monday, hitting $183.35. The stock had a trading volume of 164,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,969. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.71. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $192.67.

Insider Activity

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,369,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,034,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.