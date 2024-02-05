OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

OFS Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.3 %

OCCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 87,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFS Credit

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Credit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 53,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,970 over the last 90 days. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit in the third quarter worth about $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

