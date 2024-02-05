Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2416 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
NASDAQ:METCB traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,537. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
