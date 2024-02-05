Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2416 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:METCB traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,537. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,227.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,945,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

