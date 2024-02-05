Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,919,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $505.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

