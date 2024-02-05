ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. ChampionX updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,823. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ChampionX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ChampionX by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

