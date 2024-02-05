Payden & Rygel Investment Group Buys Shares of 166,850 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Payden & Rygel Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

MRK traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $126.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,673. The firm has a market cap of $321.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock worth $11,236,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.