Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.87% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,706,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,894. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

