iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,165,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,810,000 after buying an additional 222,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IVV stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $495.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $498.43. The stock has a market cap of $383.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
