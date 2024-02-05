D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.15% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $71,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,628. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

