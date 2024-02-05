Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.850-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.75.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

