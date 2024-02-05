Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.0 million-$359.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.1 million. Kforce also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.54-0.62 EPS.

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.52. 111,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. Kforce has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KFRC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kforce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 21.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

