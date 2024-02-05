Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.0 million-$115.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.4 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $45.54. 2,493,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,277. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,932,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,458 shares of company stock worth $1,295,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 105,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,595,000 after acquiring an additional 115,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,644 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.