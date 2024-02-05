Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $233.24 million and approximately $17.43 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 1,408,900,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,381,103 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

