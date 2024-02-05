Algorand Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.11 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $25.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00080709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00028581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,337,594 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

