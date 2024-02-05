iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.21

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.21 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 390604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.73.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

