Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Crown Trading Down 0.8 %

Crown stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,546. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. Crown has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.09.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Crown by 517.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crown by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

