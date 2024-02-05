BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.62

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.62 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 548371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on BYD in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

