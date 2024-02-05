Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.950 EPS.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.61. 268,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,109. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CL King initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,285.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $424,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

