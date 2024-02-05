Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.94

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 224.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon.

