iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.17

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.17 and last traded at $79.91, with a volume of 2852788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.35.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

