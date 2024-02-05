Xai Price Hits $0.77 (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Xai has a market capitalization of $214.04 million and approximately $49.87 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xai has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.78085833 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $47,780,853.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

